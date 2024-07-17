Maxwell Stern is best known as a member of bands Signals Midwest and Timeshares, but the Philly musician released his debut solo album, Impossible Sum, in 2020. He recently announced its follow-up, In The Good Light, and unveiled the singles “You Deserve A Great Love” and “Two Magnets.” Today, he’s back with “How’d You Find Me” featuring Ratboys.

“I wanted this song to feel like a photo album of a road trip,” Stern said in a statement. “The opening line describes loading film into a camera, and then the imagery begins from there: the left lane, the train next to the highway, a Coke in the cupholder, souvenirs from a rest stop, etc. I wanted people to be able to imagine their own version of what it feels like to be meaningfully in motion with someone, and Julia from Ratboys’ vocals really added to that feeling of conversation & movement.”

In The Good Light also has contributions from Magnolia Electric Company’s Mike “Slo-Mo” Brenner on pedal steel. “This was always going to be more of a band record,” Stern explained about assembling his lineup of his Timeshares bandmate Jon Hernandez on guitar, Adam Beck from Into It. Over It. and Sincere Engineer on drums, and Ian Farmer of Slaughter Beach, Dog and Modern Baseball on bass. They recorded with producer, engineer, and mixer Andy Clarke (Wild Pink, Spirit of the Beehive, Cloud Nothings) at Retro City Studios in Northwest Philly.

Check out “How’d You Find Me” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Memory Fireworks”

02 “You Deserve A Great Love”

03 “How’d You Find Me” (Feat. Ratboys)

04 “Collinwood”

05 “Two Magnets”

06 “Whispers In The Ground”

07 “In The Good Light”

08 “Frame By Frame”

09 “Glad That We’re Alive”

10 “Ad For God”

11 “Climb”

12 “Edge Of The End Of The World”

In The Good Light is out 8/9 on Lauren Records.