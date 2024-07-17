Back in 2003, the former Smiths guitarist put out an album called Boomslang under the moniker Johnny Marr + The Healers. This September, that album will be available in its entirety for the first time in 21 years, including seven previously-unreleased tracks. One of those, “All Out Attack,” is out today.

After the Smiths disbanded in 1987, Marr went on to work with a handful of other artists including the Pretenders, The The, Pet Shop Boys, Kirsty MacColl, Talking Heads, Beck, and more. Through all that musical mingling, he met drummer Zak Starkey, bassist Alonza Bevan, percussionist Liz Bonney, keyboardist Lee Spencer, and guitarist Adam Gray. They became the Healers not long after and recorded Boomslang, their first and only album. Marr recalls in a press release:

We holed ourselves up in our own otherworld and experimented with different ways to write, record and think; guitars and percussion all together in a room, and programming with new technology from the electronic scene. Everything was about discovery. Twenty years on, I’m pleased we created the music and this new release of Boomslang has given me the opportunity to revisit it and present some songs that we weren’t able to include the first time around. The Healers was something special that happened to me and I’m grateful that it did. A special group of people in a special moment in time.

Listen to “All Out Attack” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Last Ride”

02 “Caught Up”

03 “Down On The Corner”

04 “Need It”

05 “You Are The Magic”

06 “InBetweens”

07 “Another Day”

08 “Headland”

09 “Long Gone”

10 “Something To Shout About”

11 “Bangin’ On”

Previously Unreleased Songs:

01 “The Way That It Was”

02 “All Out Attack”

03 “Get Me Wrong”

04 “Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right” (Bob Dylan cover)

05 “A Woman Like You”

06 “You Are The Magic” (Union Mix)

07 “Get Me Wrong” (Instrumental Version)

Boomslang will be re-released on 9/20 via BMG. Pre-order it here.