Watch Third Eye Blind Cover TV On The Radio’s “Wolf Like Me”

A lot of people have covered “Wolf Like Me” since it came out in 2006, which is to be expected of a song that’s just that good. Third Eye Blind are the latest to put their spin on the TV On The Radio classic, performing it during their July 14 stop at New Jersey’s PNC Bank Arts Center.

Third Eye Blind — who, in turn, were just recently covered by Water From Your Eyes — combined “Wolf Like Me” with their slightly-less memorable 2016 song “Company of Strangers.” According to setlist.fm, they’ve been doing that combo a handful of times on their summer tour. I’m not sure how I feel about them performing “Wolf Like Me” in Jersey, considering TV On The Radio are a distinctly Brooklyn band. But it sounds good, especially in a venue that big. Watch it below.