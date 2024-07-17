Overmono’s full-length debut Good Lies was one of our favorite albums of last year. Today the brotherly production duo have a new single out in the world, a collaboration with Paul Institute co-founder Ruthven.

Really, “Gem Lingo (ovr now)” has been out unofficially for a minute. As a press release details, since Tom and Ed Russell debuted the track in a The Lot Radio set with Fred Again.. and Lil Yachty a few months back, YouTube and SoundCloud rips have racked up more than 300,000 plays. Now the warm and atmospheric single is out for real. Listen below.