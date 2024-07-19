Midrift – “into place”

New Music July 19, 2024 12:06 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Teenagers aren’t just loving shoegaze now, they’re also making it. Midrift are a trio of 16- and 17-year-olds from NorCal whose 2022 song “Twin Flames” went viral. They haven’t released an album yet, but today they’re sharing the new song “into place.”

“into place” is a blared-out gem with airy vocals drowned out by guitars. In their band photo (as seen below), the three members rep Whirr, Deftones, and Fiddlehead on their T-shirts — a solid mix of influences. Check out “into place” below.

TOUR DATES:
08/19 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
08/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
08/21 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room
08/22 – Houston TX, @ White Oak Music Hall

