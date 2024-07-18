A new Oso Oso album is tantalizingly close. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, project mastermind Jade Lilitri has already revealed that a new LP called life till bones will be out August 9. In May, the band shared single “all of my love,” and another one is out today, along with separate skeleton-themed cover art and confirmation of the title and release date.

Today’s single “that’s what time does” is a chugging, melancholy take on the pristine emo-tinged power-pop the band does so well. It reminds me a bit of Phoenix and Empire Of The Sun, and a few moments faintly recall Paramore’s “That’s What You Get,” but it also makes perfect sense coming from the band behind Basking In The Glow and Sore Thumb. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “many ways”

02 “the country club”

03 “all of my love”

04 “that’s what time does”

05 “stoke”

06 “dog without its bark”

07 “seesaw”

08 “application”

09 “skippy”

10 “other people’s stories”

life till bones is out 8/9 via Yunahon.