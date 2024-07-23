Last month, Spirit Of The Beehive announced their fifth studio album was imminent. You’ll Have To Lose Something, following last year’s i’m so lucky EP, will be their first full-length effort since 2021’s Entertainment, Death. We’ve heard lead single “Let The Virgin Drive,” and today we get two more: “Something’s Ending” and “I’ve Been Evil.” There’s also a double music video directed by Kelsea Dakota Larson.

Here’s what Larson had to say about the clip:

My collaborator and spouse Jim and I have been waiting for the right project to film here in rural Appalachia since we moved a few years ago, when we heard these new tracks, we knew this was the right one. We took the titles literally, and wanted to highlight the darkness that can be right under your nose in a beautiful little mountain town, or anywhere really, while outsiders carry on.

Watch and listen below.

You’ll Have To Lose Something is out 8/23 via Saddle Creek.