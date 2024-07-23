10 Must-See Acts At Project Pabst 2024
Project Pabst started in Portland in 2014, and over four years, it grew to include Denver, Atlanta, and Philadelphia. Acts like Blondie and the Buzzcocks performed alongside Run The Jewels and Ween. Then, in 2018, it abruptly vanished. After a seven-year hiatus, the festival will finally return to downtown Portland this weekend, bringing back one of the area’s largest recurring concert series — and this time, Stereogum is a media partner.
The peculiar layout of Project Pabst means that you don’t have to miss a set all day if you’re really committed. Hedged on one side by NW Naito Parkway’s steady traffic and, on the other, the Willamette River, the narrow park is anchored by stages at the north and south ends. In the middle, food and beer tents are clustered across from a pod of porta-potties. As soon as an act finishes their set on the south end, another band takes the stage on the north end. If you come in with a strategy for timing your beer runs and bathroom breaks, you can see at least part of every set.
However, there are performances worth prioritizing, ones you should schedule all your other drink and food and smoke breaks around. Here are my picks for the 10 must-see sets of Project Pabst 2024.
Alien Boy (12:45PM Saturday, Unicorn Stage)
You might know Portland’s own Alien Boy from their most popular tune: “Somewhere Without Me,” a massive, woozy steamroller that has amassed over 1.2 million streams and counting. However, it is my humble opinion that their second album, 2021’s Don’t Know What I Am, is more massive in every way. Hook-laden guitar rock songs like “The Way I Feel” and “Dear Nora” perfectly encapsulate teenage feelings (and how it feels to be an adult consumed with “teenage feelings”) – the way the volume is always turned up to 10, all crushing lows and searing highs and drunk nights and whole days spent in bed. Alien Boy are the defining band of the current generation of Portland indie rock, and they are a can’t-miss set regardless of venue. Project Pabst is no exception.
Home Front (1:20PM Saturday, Captain Pabst Stage)
Home Front’s stated influences are the Cure, Suicide, and New Order, which are pretty big boots to fill. Thankfully, rather than retread new wave classics like so many bands have done, Home Front use a foundation of burbling synths to create propulsive post-punk songs with as much punk as post-. Lead singer Graeme McKinnon barks out lyrics over driving basslines and soaring, downright pretty guitars. Home Front are still a fairly new band, but their expansive, propulsive sound feels built for big outdoor stages.
STRFKR (4PM Saturday, Captain Pabst Stage)
STRFKR are a Portland success story. They’re best known for their song “Rawnald Gregory Erickson The Second,” which appeared in ads by Wieden+Kennedy, the Portland agency most famous for coining Nike’s “Just Do It” slogan. A perfect convergence of pop songcraft and media savvy led to a breakout hit for the band, and they’ve kept busy since then. This year they released their seventh full-length album full of smooth synth pop and electronic indie rock. They are dedicated to keeping the party going, which makes their midday Saturday set essential viewing. 4PM is right when you can start to lag as the beers and edibles start to stack up before you’ve had a chance to have dinner. Dodge the lull with STRFKR.
Violent Femmes (6PM Saturday, Captain Pabst Stage)
The Violent Femmes have been “back” since 2013, playing the occasional festival and a handful of shows, mostly in Australia. Despite some lineup changes to the rhythm section (and the odd lawsuit or two), the core duo of Gordon Gano and Brian Ritchie are still together performing their nervy, iconic hits like “Blister In The Sun” and “Kiss Off.” Their trademark acoustic punk is equal parts abrasive and irresistible; snarky and sardonic but sincerely rousing. They’re quite simply one of the most iconic punk bands of the ’80s and ’90s, and this is one of the rare opportunities to see them stateside.
T-Pain (7:05PM Saturday, Unicorn Stage)
You know him, and you love him – whether it’s for his monumentally influential 2005 album Rappa Ternt Sanga, his popular Twitch channel, or his generally hilarious online presence. T-Pain’s a likable guy! However, if you needed any more convincing, his recent LA shows “An Intimate Evening With T-Pain” featured the singer leading a live band in an intimate (as advertised) club, surrounded by musicians and singers, performing renditions of his own songs as well as exceptional covers of classics like Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.” He’s a singularly gifted musician and entertainer, and whatever he has in store for Project Pabst will be worth seeing.
Billy Idol (8:30PM Saturday, Captain Pabst Stage)
One time Bam Margera asked Billy Idol what his diet was for getting six-pack abs and Idol said “Häagen-Dazs.” In 2023, Idol received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Henry Rollins spoke at the event, for some reason. In 1990, Idol was in a severe motorcycle accident and almost lost his leg. After spending time talking with the Black hospital employee tending to him, he vowed to never again wear clothing that depicted the Confederate flag. As far as I know, he has kept this promise.
I had a buddy, Riley, who only did karaoke when he was really drunk and the only song he would perform was “Rebel Yell” by Billy Idol. Like, the only karaoke song he ever did, period. If he went up to the mic twice in one night, he performed “Rebel Yell” twice. I think all I need to say about Idol is that Riley’s rendition killed every. Single. Time. I’ll see y’all there.
Sweeping Promises (1:20PM Sunday, Captain Pabst Stage)
Lira Mondal and Caufield Schnug gave birth to Sweeping Promises during the pandemic while they were living in Boston. Their 2020 debut album, Hunger For A Way Out, pulses with the claustrophobia and restless energy of the pandemic era. Their most recent album, 2023’s Good Living Is Coming For You, maintains some of the lo-fi production that became a hallmark of their sound, but allows the band to stretch their legs, exploring roomier textures and new song structures that are simultaneously ambitious and languorous. There are still, however, consistently infectious hooks at every turn. Sweeping Promises are coming off an electric performance at this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival.
Kenny Mason (2:35PM Sunday, Captain Pabst Stage)
Sunday’s big name in rap, Denzel Curry, is certainly worth seeing, but in his 7PM slot right before Big Thief’s headlining set, he’ll be impossible to miss. A name you might be less familiar with is Kenny Mason, but his set should be no less a priority on your schedule. His 2021 album Angelic Hoodrat: Superstar (featuring none other than Denzel Curry on standout track “A+”) showcased an ambitious blend of genres and influences. He’s cited numerous alternative rock bands as inspirations, from the Smashing Pumpkins to Deftones. His sound has continued to evolve, and his 2024 album 9 makes a strong case for Mason as a breakout star of the year.
Militarie Gun (3:15PM Sunday, Unicorn Stage)
Militarie Gun are everywhere. They’re backstage with Post Malone getting rowdy to their own music. They’re signing to Roc Nation. They’re writing a wrestling intro for a video game. They’re opening for A Day To Remember. They’re dropping yet another catchy hardcore-turned-indie-rock tune. It seems that lead singer/songwriter Ian Shelton is constantly either on the road or in the studio without so much as laying down for the occasional nap. Despite their relentless schedule, Militarie Gun’s live show is reliably exciting and high-energy. The last time I saw Militarie Gun in Portland was at the tiny (and recently shuttered) venue Mano Oculta, where they blew the doors off the place, playing with the confidence and presence of a band on a much bigger stage. Sunday, you’ll get to see them on that bigger stage.
Jeff Rosenstock (5PM Sunday, Unicorn Stage)
Jeff Rosenstock has been raising hell since 1995. His bands the Arrogant Sons Of Bitches and Bomb The Music Industry! carved a DIY path through the music industry that countless bands have followed, and his raucous, upbeat punk tunes have inspired countless more. He started performing under his own name in 2012, and albums like We Cool?, WORRY., and NO DREAM are modern classics – a perfect blend of apopletic political invective and pogoing singalong choruses. He’s been a can’t-miss set for a decade and shows no signs of slowing down.
Stream a playlist of these artists below:
Project Pabst goes down July 27 and 28 at Portland’s Waterfront Park and you get get last-minute tickets here.