Next month, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will release their new album Wild God. So far we’ve heard the singles the title track and “Frogs,” and today they’re back with “Long Dark Night.”

“’Long Dark Night’ is inspired by one of the greatest and most powerful poems of conversion ever written,” Cave explained in a statement, referring to the poem “Dark Night Of The Soul” by St. John of the Cross. “Ultimately, though, it’s a beautiful country tune. It feels like a sweet companion to the song, ‘Wild God.’”

Hear “Long Dark Night” below.

Wild God is out 8/30 via Bad Seed Ltd./Play It Again Sam.