Neil Young Will Return To The Stage For Farm Aid Following Canceled Tour

Earlier this year, Neil Young & Crazy Horse headed out on their first tour since 2019. The reviews for the early shows were rapturous. Last month, however, the band canceled their remaining tour dates because of illness. In a statement, the band wrote, “When a couple of us got sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob, we had to stop. We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break.” So it’s nice to report that 78-year-old Neil Young has announced another gig, for a cause that’s dear to him.

Over the years, Neil Young has been a regular at the benefit festival Farm Aid. This year’s Farm Aid goes down 9/21 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York. Once again, Neil Young is on the bill, albeit without Crazy Horse. Willie Nelson, who had to cancel some performances on his own Outlaw Music Festival tour, will also perform with his family.

The rest of the Farm Aid lineup consists of the kinds of artists who usually play shows like this, including John Mellencamp, Mavis Staples, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Charlie Crockett, Joy Oladokun, Southern Avenue, Cassandra Lewis, and Jesse Welles. Willie Nelson’s son Lukas Nelson will perform with bluegrass band the Travelin’ McCourys. You’ll find all the relevant info here.