Baltimore’s Queensway specialize in a form of brutal, war-ready, groove-centric heaviness that’s perfectly in line with where hardcore seems to be right now, so it’s a good time for them to return. Queensway have been around for a full decade, but until this morning, they hadn’t released anything since the crushing 2019 EP The Real Fear. They’ve been playing live since the pandemic restrictions lifted, but they haven’t been super-busy. Now, Queensway are back with two new tracks, and both of them will break your neck.

Today, after minimal teasing, Queensway have returned with the two-song single “Of Flesh, Bone, And…” b/w “Baltimore Blood.” as the titles imply, the two songs basically go together, though I wasn’t expecting the MacBeth sample that separates them. Both tracks are intensely deranged metallic riff-beasts, and both of them seen designed to cause all-out mayhem when played live. Check them out below.

<a href="https://dazestyle.bandcamp.com/album/of-flesh-bone-and-baltimore-blood">Of Flesh, Bone, And… Baltimore Blood by Queensway</a>

“Of Flesh, Bone, And…” b/w “Baltimore Blood” is out now on DAZE.