Last month, Margaux Bouchegnies released her debut album Inside The Marble under the name Margaux. Next month, her band Closebye is sharing their sophomore album Hammer Of My Own. The New York indie rock band has unveiled the title track and “Pilates,” and today they’re back with “Two Knocks.”

“’Two Knocks’ is a song about ghosts — and lack thereof,” songwriter Jonah Paul Smith said. “The lyrics were inspired by a phone conversation with a loved one who was experiencing this crippling fear that a ghost was in their house. As I was struggling to comfort them, my first inclination might have been to say something along the lines of; ‘ghosts aren’t real, you are safe and it’s all in your head.’ But then it occurred to me that whether or not ghosts are real, it doesn’t make this experience any less scary for this person. If the ghosts are all in ‘in your head’ isn’t that more terrifying? Maybe the psychological horrors that are self-generated are worse than the external, amorphous ghost. There’s no getting away from ourselves.”

Watch the “Two Knocks” video below, directed by Elizabeth Kroner.

TOUR DATES:

09/16 – Queens, NY @ TV Eye (album release with Sex Week & Zero Point Energy)

09/24 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village (with Robber Robber, Oyeme, & Elijah Berlow)

09/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub (with Robber Robber)

09/26 – Columbus, OH @ Cafe Bourbon St. (with Robber Robber, Neil, & Abel)

10/02 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers (LA Album Release with Mal Not Bad)

Hammer Of My Own is self-released on 8/23.