This Is Lorelei Remix Big Ups For Eighteen Hours Of Static 10th Anniversary Reissue

Earlier this year, Big Ups’ album Eighteen Hours Of Static turned 10. Now, the post-hardcore crew is celebrating with a reissue and a remix album that features This Is Lorelei, Sad13, Maneka, and more. Today, they’re sharing This Is Lorelei’s twist on “Goes Black.”

“In assembling this remix record, it’s been a treat to reconnect with old friends and collaborators, most of whom we met while playing as a band,” Big Ups said in a statement. “We’ve been surprised by how cool the remixes turned out, and how many of them breathe new life into, completely reimagine, or really actually improve on the original music. This Is Lorelei’s remix of ‘Goes Black’ is a great example, taking the most popular song from the record and leaving us all discussing how much more catchy than the original it even is. We’ve been fans of Nate’s music in Water From Your Eyes and This Is Lorelei for a while, so we’re excited to have him on board for this.”

The remix LP also features Amar Lal, Rebecca Ryskalczyk, Twice Eyes, NKF (Yvette), Cel Genesis, vanessa, Jane Magic, La So What, and Lost Boy ?. Earlier this year, This Is Lorelei put out the wonderful record Box For Buddy, Box For Star, which earned our Album Of The Week honor. Hear his take on “Goes Black” below.

The Eighteen Hours Of Static reissue and remix album are out 9/20 on Dead Labour.