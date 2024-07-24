Watch 20 Minutes Of Jandek’s Concert In A Cave

The legendary Houston outsider artist Jandek, proprietor of the one and only Corwood Industries, put on a concert in a perfectly unconventional setting last weekend. Saturday at the Widow Jane Mine in Rosendale, NY, he performed in a cave. Backed by guitarist Sheila Smith, bassist Janet Wygal, and drummer Toby Goodshank, the formerly ultra mysterious (and still somewhat mysterious) Sterling Smith brought to life the sort of abstract, avant-garde weirdness that made him cult-famous. Below, watch 20 minutes of footage from the gig; I’ve also included the Jandek On Corwood documentary for those who want to take a crash course in all things Jandek, as well as a gallery posted to Instagram by photographer Chris Bruno.