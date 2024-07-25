Last week, Olivia Rodrigo kicked off the second North American leg of her arena-status Guts Tour. I caught her show on Saturday in DC, and it was awesome. Surprise guests aren’t a regular feature at Olivia Rodrigo shows, but she has sung a few unannounced duets with artists who she admires on this tour: Noah Kahan, Jewel, Sheryl Crow, Lily Allen. Last night, Rodrigo played in Lexington, Kentucky, and she brought out outlaw country star and Kentucky native Tyler Childers.

Tyler Childers has had a bunch of big moments lately. In the past few months, he sang onstage duets with the Rolling Stones and Kermit The Frog, and his “Song While You’re Away” popped up on the Twisters soundtrack. Last night, he got a big response from the crowd at Rupp Arena. From personal experience, I can tell you that the audience at an Olivia Rodrigo show is extremely young and extremely female. At least in Kentucky, that very same audience clearly loves the shit out of Childers. So does Olivia Rodrigo herself.

After Olivia Rodrigo introduced Childers last night, the two of them launched into a duet version of Childers’ 2019 song “All Your’n.” Rodrigo was visibly delighted, and the crowd bellowed along with every word. It’s a pretty impressive spectacle, honestly. Watch a couple of fan videos below.

Olivia Rodrigo brought out Tyler Childers to peform ‘All Your’n’ tonight!

There are a bunch of warning signs — this, the Noah Kahan cover, the Hunger Games song, a couple of Guts bonus tracks — that Olivia Rodrigo might be moving in a country-folk direction. I’ve got my fingers crossed that this does not happen, but she can do what she wants.