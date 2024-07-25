Kevin Flores and Mark Ramos are veterans of the Houston punk and hardcore scenes; between the two of them, they’ve played in bands like Worn, Apex Predator, and Ruiners. Today, Flores and Ramos are based in Seattle, and they’ve joined forces with Evelyn Frances and Shane Juretic to form Prim, a band with a fizzy, energetic, hook-intensive take on ’90s alterna-rock.

Lots of hardcore types have started making melodic alt-rock in recent years, and you can usually hear at least a slight echo of their old intensity in the newer records. That’s definitely the case with Prim, who started in 2020 and who have already released a couple of EPs and a string of one-off singles. Later this summer, they’ll release their full-length debut Move Too Slow.

Supercrush frontman Mark Palm, another hardcore guy now making alt-rock, co-produced Move Too Slow with Prim; Prim’s song “Glad We’re Here” appeared on his recent Seattle-scene compilation From Far It All Seems Small. Fellow Supercrush member Phil Jones produced the LP, and Squint’s Brennen Wilkinson has guest vocals on one track. Today, Prim shared the pogo-happy single “Don’t Count On Me.” Below, check out that song, the previously-released single “Golden Tooth,” and the Move Too Slow tracklist.

<a href="https://primhtx.bandcamp.com/album/move-too-slow">Move Too Slow by Prim</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “I’ll Drive”

02 “Make Your Bed”

03 “Golden Tooth”

04 “Miss Out”

05 “Cruisin'” (Feat. Brennan Wilkinson)

06 “Don’t Count On Me”

07 “Gonna Be”

08 “It’s Just You”

09 “Hot Enough”

10 “But It’s Hard”

11 “Livelihood”

Move Too Slow is out 9/6 on Sunday Drive.