It’s been a busy year in the Ogbert The Nerd extended universe. In the first half of 2024, band leader Madison James released a solo album under their No Good With Secrets guise and attracted lots of attention by briefly acquiring taylorswift.bandcamp.com and populating it with jokey screamo. Now it’s time for the main event.

In May, Ogbert released new single “For Posterity,” a prime example of the New Jersey band’s knack for unhinged shout-along emo anthems, and announced an upcoming album called What You Want, their follow-up to 2020 breakthrough I Don’t Hate You. Thursday, they revealed that What You Want would be dropping today, and lo and behold, it has.

Besides “For Posterity,” the nine-song tracklist also includes last summer’s brass-boosted “Bike Cops.” On the whole, it maintains the raw intensity, hooky dynamism, and edge-of-sanity lyrics that made the last Ogbert LP such a blast. What I want is to hear these songs in a jam-packed basement, but they sound mighty good on Bandcamp this morning. Listen below.

<a href="https://ogbertthenerd.bandcamp.com/album/what-you-want">What You Want by Ogbert the Nerd</a>

What You Want is out now. Buy it here.