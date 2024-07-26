Kurt Vile, Ty Segall, Local Natives, & More Have New Kids’ Songs On The Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Soundtrack

Last month, Apple announced plans to reboot Yo Gabba Gabba!, the hipster-friendly Nickelodeon TV show that often featured indie rock bands and celebrities. The new streaming series, now called Yo Gabba Gabbaland!, debuts in a few weeks, and that’s also when its soundtrack album drops. For the show, a whole lot of bands and artists have recorded new songs that’ll presumably tie in with the very valuable lessons that kids are supposed to learn. The list of contributors is impressive.

The just-announced Yo Gabba Gabbaland! soundtrack is set to feature new tracks from people like Kurt Vile, Ty Segall, Thundercat, Local Natives, the Drums, Big Daddy Kane, Anderson .Paak, Lucius, Reggie Watts, and the Interpreters.

There’s a Paul Williams/Portugal. The Man collaboration on there? And a new Twin Shadow song? I cannot be the only person who’s interested in hearing a new Thundercat song called “The Orange Cat’s Special Time Outdoors.” The first single is the Linda Linda’s “I’m So Happy To Be Little,” and it sounds exactly like you probably expect. Below, listen to that song and check out the soundtrack album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Theme” (Feat. Kammy Kam)

02 “We’re All Connected” (Feat. Anderson .Paak)

03 “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!”

04 “Animals Are Sleeping” (Feat. Ty Segall)

03 “Let’s Get Creative” (Feat. Twin Shadow)

06 “Art Party” (Feat. Portugal. The Man & Paul Williams)

07 “We Are What We Think We Are” (Feat. Dayglow)

08 “I’m So Happy To Be Little” (Feat. The Linda Lindas)

09 “Air Is Everywhere” (Feat. Local Natives)

10 “I Am The Wind” (Feat. Betty Who)

11 “The Water Song” (Feat. ROMderful)

12 “Let’s Drink Water” (Feat. Miyavi)

13 “Come and Play” (Feat. Claud)

14 “Many Sounds, One Band” (Feat. Cory Wong & Antwaun Stanley)

15 “The Beat Of The Day” (Feat. Big Daddy Kane)

16 “Outside” (Feat. Prestyn Smith)

17 “The Orange Cat’s Special Time Outdoors” (Feat. Thundercat)

18 “Silly in the Rain” (Feat. Lucius)

19 “King Silly March” (Feat. Kurt Vile)

20 “The Beat Of The Day” (Feat. Reggie Watts)

21 “Grow With Me” (Feat. Miyavi)

22 “Ch-Ch-Change” (Feat. The Drums)

23 “I Wonder”

24 “I Wonder Why” (Feat. mxmtoon}

25 “Wonderful Day In A Wonderful Place” (Feat. The Interrupters)

26 “Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Outro”

The Yo Gabbba Gabbaland soundtrack is out 8/9.