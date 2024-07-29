Water From Your Eyes Remix Tune-Yards’ “Water Fountain” For Nikki Nack 10th Anniversary Reissue

Tune-Yards’ third studio album Nikki Nack turns 10 years old this year. To celebrate, the art-pop duo are releasing an anniversary edition this summer with a few extra bonus tracks. One of those is a remix of “Water Fountain” by Water From Your Eyes, aptly titled “Water From Your Fountain,” and it’s out now.

Nikki Nack 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition also includes two original 2014 session singles, “Nobody/Anybody” and “Rally.” There’s a second new rendition of “Water Fountain,” too, remixed by Tune-Yards and titled “Water Fountain (Your Eyes Remix),” but we have to wait to hear that one. As for “Water From Your Fountain,” it takes the original track’s whimsical production and makes the beat something that feels more anxious, immediate, and dark. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Find A New Way”

02 “Water Fountain”

03 “Time Of Dark”

04 “Real Thing”

05 “Look Around”

06 “Hey Life”

07 “Sink-O”

08 “Why Do We Dine On The Tots?”

09 “Stop That Man”

10 “Wait For A Minute”

11 “Left Behind”

12 “Rocking Chair”

13 “Manchild”

14 “Nobody/Anybody”

15 “Rally”

16 “Water Fountain (Your Eyes Remix)”

17 “Water From Your Fountain (Water From Your Eyes Remix)”

Nikki Nack 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is out 8/9 via 4AD.