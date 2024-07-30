Last month, Coco & Clair Clair announced their new album Girl and unveiled the woozy finale “Aggy.” Today, the Atlanta pop duo is sharing “Kate Spade.”

“‘Kate Spade’ was one of the first songs we finished for the album after a night out in Amsterdam,” Coco & Clair Clair explained in a statement. “It’s a little naughty and a little catty, but overall it’s meant to be uplifting. Big up yourself vibes because there’s always gonna be someone out there who wants what you have.”

“Kate Spade” is an enticing troublemaker, explicit and hedonistic. It’s also funny; one line goes, “I’m all about the lovin’, you can call me bell hooks,” which is immediately followed by “I’m a bad bitch.” Along with the release, they’ve announced headlining tour dates. Check out those below along with “Kate Spade.”

TOUR DATES:

09/28 – Forest Hills, NY @ All Things Go Festival^

10/01 – Montréal, QC @ Studio TD

10/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

10/04 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

10/05 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

10/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

10/08 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck*

10/09 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

10/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom*

10/15 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ VIVA PHX^

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre*

10/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

10/25 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/27 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

10/29 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

11/01 – Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theatre

11/02 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/06 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

11/12 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

^Festival Date

*Non-Live Nation Date

Girl is out 8/30 via Nice Girl World.