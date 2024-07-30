Coco & Clair Clair – “Kate Spade”
Last month, Coco & Clair Clair announced their new album Girl and unveiled the woozy finale “Aggy.” Today, the Atlanta pop duo is sharing “Kate Spade.”
“‘Kate Spade’ was one of the first songs we finished for the album after a night out in Amsterdam,” Coco & Clair Clair explained in a statement. “It’s a little naughty and a little catty, but overall it’s meant to be uplifting. Big up yourself vibes because there’s always gonna be someone out there who wants what you have.”
“Kate Spade” is an enticing troublemaker, explicit and hedonistic. It’s also funny; one line goes, “I’m all about the lovin’, you can call me bell hooks,” which is immediately followed by “I’m a bad bitch.” Along with the release, they’ve announced headlining tour dates. Check out those below along with “Kate Spade.”
TOUR DATES:
09/28 – Forest Hills, NY @ All Things Go Festival^
10/01 – Montréal, QC @ Studio TD
10/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club
10/04 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
10/05 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
10/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
10/08 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck*
10/09 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
10/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom*
10/15 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ VIVA PHX^
10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre*
10/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
10/25 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
10/27 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
10/29 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
11/01 – Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theatre
11/02 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
11/06 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
11/11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
11/12 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
^Festival Date
*Non-Live Nation Date
Girl is out 8/30 via Nice Girl World.