Next week, the great Toronto rock band Fucked Up will release their new album Another Day. I have heard it, and it kicks ass. It’s not the only Fucked Up-related album coming out soon. Jade Hairpins, the relatively melody-heavy side project from FU members Mike Haliechuk and Jonah Falco, will release their own LP Get Me The Good Stuff in September, and we’ve posted the early tracks “Drifting Superstition” and “L.I.E.” Now, Jade Hairpins have a couple more for us.

Today, Jade Hairpins announced a European tour with regular Jonah Falco collaborators Chubby And The Gang, and they also shared the new songs “Let It Be Me” and “My Feet On Your Ground.” “Let It Be Me” has a kind of sha-la-la Beach Boys hook, which the band intentionally fucks with, saddling it with dinky synths and roaring lo-fi guitars. It’s pretty awesome. Falco says, “It was written with complete absurdity in mind and was supposed to be describing an ‘invisible friend’ but developed into a song about physically fighting what one perceives to be their own shortcomings.”

The longer “My Feet On Your Ground” has some of the berserk funkiness of the first-wave UK post-punk bands, and Jonah Falco’s mother Jane Fair plays the jaunty saxophone solo. According to the band, the song represents Mike Haliechuk’s attempt to match the style of Talking Heads’ “The Great Curve.” Listen to both songs and check out Jade Hairpins’ tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

8/24 – London, UK @ New River Studios

8/28 – Istanbul, Turkey @ The Wall

8/30 – Yerevan, Arenia @ Muha

8/31 – Tbilisi, Georgia @ Secret Place

11/17 – Haarlem, Netherlands @ Patronaat *

11/18 – Cologne, Germany @ Helios 37 *

11/20 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow Club *

11/21 – Malmo, Sweden @ Plan B *

11/22 – Berlin, Germany @ Monarch *

11/24 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Het Bos *

11/25 – Paris, France @ Point Ephemre *

11/26 – Bordeaux, France @ Rock School Barbey *

11/27 – Lyon, France @ Ninkasi *

11/28 – Lile, France @ Aeronef *

12/03 – London, UK @ Moth Club *

12/05 – Manchester, UK @ Yes (Pink Room) *

12/06 – Glasgow, UK @ McChullis *

* with Chubby And The Gang

Get Me The Good Stuff is out 9/13 on Merge.