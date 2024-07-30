Last December we took note of Portland post-hardcore veterans Carrion Spring’s How It All Falls Away Petal By Petal EP, which surprised us by ending with a cover of Death Cab For Cutie’s “We Laugh Indoors.” Today the band has announced a new album, Those We’ve Lost And Continue To Lose, and shared its abrasive, explosive lead single “Pocket Full Of Poseurs.” The new album was produced by Converge’s Kurt Ballou, and you can tell by how hard this track hits. Below, watch the song’s music video.

Those We’ve Lost And Continue To Lose is coming later this year.