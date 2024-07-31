The elegant glam-rock veteran and Roxy Music leader Bryan Ferry is now more than 50 years deep into his solo career, and he’s in a mood to look back. Last year, Ferry released a deluxe edition of this 1994 solo album Mamouna, and it featured a full unreleased album as a bonus. Today, Ferry announces plans for a career-spanning box set called Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023. It’ll feature more previously unreleased music, including Ferry’s first new original song in 10 years.

In recent years, Bryan Ferry has released a lot of covers, as well as reimaginings of his own music. He hasn’t released any new original songs since his 2014 album Avonmore, but that’s about to change. The 81-track Retrospective box set will include the new song “Star,” a collaboration with the Glasgow musician Amelia Barratt.

Retrospective will also include a lot of cover songs, since those have long been a staple of Ferry’s solo career. The first single from Ferry’s first solo album, 1973’s These Foolish Things, was an arch take on Bob Dylan’s “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall,” and Ferry has covered Dylan plenty of times over the years. Along with the Retrospective announcement, Ferry has shared a newly recorded Dylan cover, his luxe take on Dylan’s playful 1965 classic “She Belongs To Me.” Below, listen to Ferry’s cover and Dylan’s original.

Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023 is out 10/25 on BMG. You can pre-order it and find all the details here.