Stream Kacey Musgraves’ New Songs From Deluxe Deeper Well

Last week, Kacey Musgraves announced Deeper Into The Well, the cleverly titled deluxe version of her latest album Deeper Well from March. She unleashed “Irish Goodbye,” which was one of seven bonus tracks. Now, Deeper Into The Well is out.

Deeper Into The Well features Leon Bridges on “Superbloom” and Tiny Habits on “Perfection.” Since the release of Deeper Well, the country-pop star performed songs from it on SNL and Fallon, plus sung with Noah Kahan in Nashville and Zach Bryan in Chicago. She also featured on the Rainbow Kitten Surprise song “Overtime.” Check out Deeper Into The Well below.



