Fred again.. Announces New Album ten days Feat. Four Tet, Sampha, Emmylou Harris, & More

Over the past three years, the UK dance producer Fred again.. has risen to superstar status, and he’s released three albums in his Actual Life series. The most recent, Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), came out in 2022. Since then, Fred again.. headlined this year’s Coachella and released a whole lot of collaborations with big stars from different genres. Now, he’s announced that a new LP called ten days is coming next month, and it’ll feature a whole mob of collaborators.

On Instagram, Fred again.. writes that ten days is “ten songs about ten days” and that those songs are “about really very small quiet intimate moments.” The LP will feature Fred again..’s regular collaborators Skrillex and Four Tet, and the guest list also includes people like Emmylou Harris, Sampha, the Japanese House, SOAK, Joy Anonymous, Scott Hardkiss, and Duskus.

In the Instagram post announcing the album, Fred again.. shares a tracklist that includes a few of the singles he’s released over the past few months: “places to be” with Anderson .Paak and Chika, “adore u” with Obongjayar, “ten” with Jozzy and Jim Legxacy. The tracklist is actually really confusing, listing 20 songs, 11 of which are named after numbers. It’s got two songs called “ten”? I don’t know what’s going on there. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “one”

02 “adore u” (Feat. Obonjayar)

03 “two”

04 “ten” (Feat. Jozzy & Jim Legxacy)

05 “three”

06 “fear less” (Feat. Sampha)

07 “four”

08 “just started there” (Feat. SOAK)

09 “five”

10 “places to be” (Feat. Anderson .Paak & Chika)

11 “six”

12 “glow” (Feat. Duskus, Four Tet & Skrillex)

13 “seven”

14 “i saw you”

15 “eight”

16 “where will i be” (Feat. Emmylou Harris)

17 “nine”

18 “peace u need” (Feat. Joy Anonymous)

19 “ten”

20 “backseat” (Feat. the Japanese House & Scott Hardkiss)

ten days is out 9/6 on Warner Music/Atlantic.