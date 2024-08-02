The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Jane Remover - "Dream Sequence"

Ever since her debut album Frailty got her on our Best New Bands Of 2021 list, it’s been a treat to watch Jane Remover evolve. From anxious, lonely hyperpop to emo-tinged dream-pop, there’s always been a sense of real conviction in the 20-year-old’s music that sets her apart from similarly-online peers leaning into similar sounds — of which there are many. But “Dream Sequence” is arguably the most comfortable Jane has sounded on tape. “You’d rather live to please/ And die a virgin/ Said you wanna go see the world/ But you’re stuck at work,” she sings in the opening lines, a subtle bravado in her voice that makes those covert jabs cut like a knife. Later, she asks repeatedly: “If you could go anywhere, where would you go?” As the track’s wall-of-sound guitars and arpeggiated synths swell, “Dream Sequence” gives the impression that Jane is close to — if not exactly where — she wants to be. -Abby