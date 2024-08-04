Taylor Swift And Beyoncé Narrate Team USA Olympics Promo Videos

The US has a pretty good track record of producing very successful pop stars and very successful Olympic athletes. Some of history’s best, in fact! Last week, Beyoncé shared a music video set to her Cowboy Carter tune “Ya Ya,” introducing some notable members of Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics. And in the past few days, both Bey and Taylor Swift have narrated promo videos highlighting some of USA’s reigning champs: Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Katie Ledecky.

Swift’s clip aired Saturday ahead of some final events, including the women’s 100-meter sprint, the women’s 800-meter freestyle, and women’s vault. It’s set to the “Taylor’s Version” of 1989 highlight “Style,” with montage footage of Biles, Richardson, and Ledecky. Here’s what Swift says:

Never be afraid to show them who you are, especially when the whole world is watching. Because there’s no one way to be the best. No one way to inspire everyone else who will someday follow. You do what you love. Love what you do. Believe in your style, whatever it is. Katie, Sha’Carri, and Simone: Three American stars. Three different visions of greatness. Tonight, in Paris.

Spoiler alert: Biles wound up taking home her seventh Olympic gold medal on Saturday. Meanwhile, Ledecky won her ninth gold medal, making her the most decorated female Olympian of all time. Richardson ended up taking silver in the 100 meters, bested by Julien Alfred, who earned the country of Saint Lucia their first-ever Summer Olympics medal in any sport.

Beyoncé narrated another clip that aired last Thursday, highlighting Biles. Here’s the script to that:

Let’s talk about power. Because really, that’s what this story is about: Physical power. Its beauty, its wonder, the way it never stops amazing you. Then there’s spiritual power. The kind that really matters. The power you can’t see, only sense. The power you need in those moments when life goes a little sideways on you. And of course, lasting power. Only a select few know what it feels like to get to the top and stay there and somehow keep getting better. Simone Biles inspires me, and I’m pretty sure sher inspires you to. Such confidence in her strength. Such beauty in her power. Such a great lesson in her story. Brilliance, it doesn’t come easy. Gold can be a hell of a journey. And the greatest of all time is willing to put that title on the line every day every time she walks out there. Take your best shot, world: She’s ready for you.

I hope all these women get to hang out together when the Olympics are over. Watch both of the aforementioned promo clips below.