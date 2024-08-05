Watch LVL UP Reunite For First Shows In Six Years

News August 5, 2024 10:42 AM By Abby Jones

Over the weekend, LVL UP played their first shows in six years to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their album Hoodwink’d. I couldn’t make it to any of them, but I’ve been vicariously living through the few videos that are out there, which are compiled below.

LVL UP really made the most of those three Baby’s All Right shows, playing over 20 tracks each night spanning the three studio albums they put out before they broke up in 2018. See some clips of the three nights below.

LVL UP’s Dave Benton cracked our 5 Best Songs Of The Week list last week with “In A Dream,” the latest from his band Trace Mountains.

