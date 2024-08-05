The Only Ones’ Peter Perrett Announces New Album Feat. Johnny Marr, Bobby Gillespie, Fontaines D.C.’s Carlos O’Connell, & More

In 1976, Peter Perrett founded the Only Ones, the band most famous for the 1978 power pop classic “Another Girl, Another Planet.” The Only Ones have broken up and reunited a few times over the years, and Perrett has launched a couple of other bands. Perrett also started a late-in-life solo career, releasing his solo debut How The West Was Won in 2017 and following it with 2019’s Humanworld. Now, Perrett’s got a new album on the way, and it features some prominent collaborators.

This fall, the 72-year-old Peter Perrett will release his new LP The Cleansing, and it features contributions from Johnny Marr, Primal Scream leader Bobby Gillespie, Fontaines D.C. guitarist Carlos O’Connell, and Dream Wife guitarist Alice Go. In a press relese, Perrett says, “Something inside me would like to make my best-ever album. Seeing Johnny Cash doing his best work right at the end makes me feel like just because I’m old doesn’t mean I’m useless.”

Lead single “I Wanna Go With Dignity” is a tight, nervy, energetic song about being prepared for death. Bobby Gillespie appears on the song and in the video. The black-and-white clip was directed by Douglas Hart, who also did synths and drum programming on the LP’s title track. Gillespie is on that song, too, and he and Hart were in the original lineup of the Jesus And Mary Chain together; this is the first time they’ve been on a record together since then. Regarding that song, Peter Perrett says, “I know some of the subject matter is death, suicide and depression, but I feel there is an uplifting atmosphere to the album, because I’m obviously enjoying recognizing what is going on around me.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Wanna Go With Dignity”

02 “Disinfectant”

03 “Fountain Of You”

04 “Secret Taliban Wife”

05 “Solitary Confinement”

06 “Women Gone Bad”

07 “Survival Mode”

08 “Mixed Up Confucius”

09 “Do Not Resuscitate”

10 “The Cleansing”

11 “All That Time”

12 “Kill A Franco Spy”

13 “Set The House On Fire”

14 “Feast For Sore Eyes”

15 “There For You”

16 “Art Is A Disease”

17 “World In Chains”

18 “Back In The Hole”

19 “Less Than Nothing”

20 “Crystal Clear”

The Cleansing is out 11/1 on Domino.