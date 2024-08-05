Toad The Wet Sprocket Cover R.E.M.’s “Driver 8” With Gin Blossoms & Vertical Horizon Singers

Last month, Toad The Wet Sprocket debuted a cover of R.E.M.’s “Driver 8” live in California. Today, the rock band shared a rendition of that song featuring Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms and Matt Scannell of Vertical Horizon.

“Driver 8” comes from R.E.M.’s 1985 album Fables Of The Reconstruction. The three groups are currently on a tour together that kicked off Aug. 1 and finishes at the end of Sept. A couple of years ago, Toad The Wet Sprocket and Gin Blossoms also teamed up for an interpretation of Traveling Wilburys’ “Handle With Care” along with Barenaked Ladies. Check out the cover of “Driver 8” below, with a music video directed by Todd Grimes.