Slipknot’s self-titled debut album turns 25 this year. They’re celebrating with a big anniversary tour, which commenced Tuesday night in Noblesville, Indiana. They played the entire album in full, meaning a few deep cuts were performed live for the first time in over two decades.

Per Setlist.fm, Slipknot played “No Life” and “Scissors” for the first time since 2000. They also did “Only One” for the first time since 2012, and “Me Inside” for the first time in almost a decade. One generous attendee posted some high-quality videos to YouTube filmed from the front row — that’s one perk of being a music fan in 2024 as opposed to 1999. Check those out below.