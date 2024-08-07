Rammstein Share Statement In The Wake Of Sexual Misconduct Investigation, Frontman Sues German Press Outlet Over Coverage

Last year, a fan accused Till Lindemann, longtime frontman of the German shock-metal band Rammstein, of giving her a spiked drink at a pre-party for a concert in Vilnius, Lithuania. At the time, the band denied the allegations, issuing a statement claiming, “We can rule out the possibility that what is being claimed took place in our environment.” Lindemann soon faced more allegations of sexual misconduct, and German authorities opened and then dropped an investigation without filing any charges.

As Lambgoat reports, Rammstein posted a German-language statement on their Instagram yesterday. They write that they’re “actively dealing with the allegations” and that it’s “an internal process that will accompany us for a long time.” They also minimize at least some of those allegations: “We take this debate seriously, even if a lot of it is baseless and grossly exaggerated.” Here’s the full translated text of the statement:

We want to say a big thank you to all of our fans, our friends and visitors to our concerts. Thank you for your support, your warmth and support on this 2024 tour. We could feel it everywhere and felt carried on a wave full of emotions. It was an honor to be able to play for you, to be a part of these happy moments and the joy we shared. Because of you, we are a band that has found its joy in music and on stage again. Every concert was a healing act for us. We thank you for that. We have been actively dealing with the allegations made against the band since last summer. We take this debate seriously, even if a lot of it is baseless and grossly exaggerated. It is an internal process that will accompany us for a long time. Each of us does it in our own way and deals with it differently. At this point we would particularly like to thank our families and loved ones for their unrestricted support and love; they too were hit hard by the allegations made and the media’s handling of them. We thank our crew, our management, all our employees and everyone who has supported us and remained loyal along this journey. This massive stadium tour with this great show and this extraordinary stage has now come to an end after 135 concerts in 5 years with 6 million fans. It’s not Rammstein. It’s not us. It’s not you. The path continues. Farewell, goodbye, GOODBYE!!

Meanwhile, Billboard reports that Till Lindemann has filed a lawsuit and criminal complaint against executives at the German press outlet Der Spiegel over newspaper and podcast coverage of the allegations against him. In a press release about their case, Lindemann’s lawyers claim that the allegations against him are “without exception untrue,” and they accuses Der Spiegel of including falsified documents and attempting to commit trial fraud.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual violence, call the 24-hour National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (1-800-656-4673), or visit Rainn.org.