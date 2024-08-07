Next month, Chaz Bear’s shapeshifting project Toro Y Moi will release Hole Erth, a new album features guests like Porches, Glaive, Kenny Mason, and Don Toliver. We’ve already posted first single “Tuesday,” as well as “Heaven,” which features Kevin Abstract and Lev and which interpolates the Broken Social Scene classic “Anthems For A Seventeen Year Old Girl.” Today, we get two new Toro Y Moi songs, and one of them is a Ben Gibbard collab.

The Death Cab For Cutie/Postal Service leader Ben Gibbard sings backup on the blinky and alienated new track “Hollywood,” and his melancholy voice contrasts nicely with Chaz Bear’s rap-adjacent delivery. Bear honestly sounds like Lil Peep on this one. In a press release, Bear says, “I’ve been a fan of Ben’s music for some time now, and it only felt right to have him be a part of this record. With the album having themes of angst and nostalgia, ‘Hollywood’ felt like a perfect fit.”

“CD-R,” the other new Toro Y Moi track, looks back fondly on Chaz Bear’s early touring days in a previous digital era. On this one, his production is a contemplative take on dance-pop, and I hear at least a distant echo of UK garage in the drum programming. Bear says, “‘CD-R’ is a song that pays homage to the days before playlisting and streaming — the days when things were curated by people and not the algorithm.” Hear both songs below.

Hole Erth is out 9/6 on Dead Oceans.