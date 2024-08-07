Last year, yunè pinku earned the title of Artist To Watch thanks to her second EP BABYLON IX. Today, the electronic musician is announcing its follow-up, Scarlet Lamb. The enchanting single “Believe” is out now.

“‘Believe’ was written alongside the amazing Cecile Believe last year,” pinku said in a statement. “It’s about the elevation that faith (whether externally or internally) can give you. It’s written from an almost omnipresent point of view, like a guardian angel or a lost friend on the other side looking out for you. Sonically, it’s also moving into a more alternative-indie range of sounds with some slight hyperpop influences in the percussions of the track. I think it was one of/if not the first track made off this EP, so in my mind it’s a bit of a baptism track for the whole project.”

Hear the track below.

TOUR DATES:

08/08 – Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival

08/10 – Trencin, Slovakia @ Grape Festival

08/16 – Hamburg, Germany @ MS Dockville

11/08 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum*

11/09 – Portland, BC @ Roseland Theater*

11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo*

11/12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater*

11/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall*

11/15 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom*

11/17 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed*

11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*

11/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

11/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*

11/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner*

11/23 – Toronto, BC @ Massey Hall*

11/25 – Montreal, BC @ L’Olympia*

* = supporting Caribou

Scarlet Lamb is out 10/4 via Method 808.