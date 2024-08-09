Sacramento punks Destroy Boys have unveiled their fourth album, Funeral Soundtrack #4, on Hopeless Records today. For the penultimate song, “You Hear Yes,” the four-piece welcomed Mannequin Pussy and Scowl.

Funeral Soundtrack #4 was produced by Carlos de la Garza. Earlier this year, Mannequin Pussy unleashed the awesome I Got Heaven, which earned the #6 spot on our list of the Best Albums Of 2024 So Far. Scowl’s latest release was last year’s phenomenal Psychic Dance Routine EP, which landed on our list of Great EPs From 2023. Hear them join forces with Destroy Boys on “You Hear Yes” below.