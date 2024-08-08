Mercury Rev – “A Bird Of No Address”

Mercury Rev are getting ready to release Born Horses, their first album of new material in almost a decade. They’ve shared the singles “Patterns” and “Ancient Love” so far, and today, we have another one called “A Bird Of No Address.”

“A Bird Of No Address” is a real melodramatic ballad with lots of piano and even more reverb. The band’s Sean “Grasshopper” Mackowiak says in a press release: “The grounds for hope are in the shadows, in the people who are inventing the world while no one looks, who themselves don’t know yet whether they will have any effect.’ For all the birds of no address: Fly on!”

Listen to “A Bird Of No Address” below.

Born Horses is out 9/6 on Bella Union.