The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

02

Shower Curtain - "wish u well"

“I thought you wished me well,” sings vocalist Victoria Winter, presumably to an ex-partner, on the Brooklyn group’s new single “wish u well.” It’s the type of lyric that, if you’re not careful, punches you in the gut – when you’ve been cruising off the pure assumption that someone still cares about you, what happens when that sense of security disappears? As Winter tells it, “wish u well” is “about the feeling of having the rug swept from underneath you,” and that air of hopelessness comes through in the track’s grungy, hazy production and melancholic chord progression. Betrayal aside, Winter still coos on the chorus: “Wish you well.” After all, the high road is often the easiest route to take. –Abby