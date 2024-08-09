Last month, OFF!, the old-school punk supergroup led by the Circle Jerks’ Keith Morris, finished up their run of farewell shows. But the book on that band hasn’t been fully closed yet. OFF!’s final album, 2022’s Free LSD, was accompanied by a feature film of the same title. Free LSD is about to get a deluxe Blu-Ray release, they’ve just shared a previously unreleased song that’s part of that release.

The deluxe Free LSD Blu-Ray includes a deluxe CD with three previously unreleased OFF! songs. So if “Oblivion,” the newly shared OFF! track, isn’t officially the band’s last-ever song, it’s in a three-way tie for that distinction. “Oblivion” is a reliably wooly take on circa-1980 California hardcore, with just enough bleary expansiveness to give it a hint of psychedelia. Listen below.

The deluxe Free LSD Blu-Ray is out today, and you can order it here.