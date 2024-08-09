Bruiser Wolf & F1THY – “Rope Chain”

New Music August 9, 2024 11:15 AM By Tom Breihan

Bruiser Wolf & F1THY – “Rope Chain”

New Music August 9, 2024 11:15 AM By Tom Breihan

A few years ago, the witty, loquacious, larger-than-life Detroit rap uncle Bruiser Wolf broke out as a part of Danny Brown’s Bruiser Brigade crew, and he’s been going hard ever since. At the top of this year, Bruiser Wolf released the very fun album My Story Got Stories. Now, he’s teamed up with producer F1THY on the new single “Rope Chain.”

The Philadelphia native F1THY is known for his Playboi Carti collaborations, and he produced every track on Bladee’s excellent Cold Visions mixtape earlier this year. “Rope Chain” doesn’t go into the blown-out experimentation that F1THY can do. Instead, it’s an old-school, bass-heavy canvas for Bruiser Wolf to taunt drug-dealing rivals: “The white girl, you used to pump it/ You got erectile dysfunction, n***a, you’re moving nothing.” Check it out below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

André 3000 Explains Why Drake-Kendrick Lamar Feud Made Him Sad

1 day ago 0

Chicago Marks 20 Year Anniversary Of Dave Matthews Band Dumping 800 Pounds Of Human Waste Over A Sightseeing Boat

3 days ago 0

The Garden State Soundtrack Turns 20

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest