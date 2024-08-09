A few years ago, the witty, loquacious, larger-than-life Detroit rap uncle Bruiser Wolf broke out as a part of Danny Brown’s Bruiser Brigade crew, and he’s been going hard ever since. At the top of this year, Bruiser Wolf released the very fun album My Story Got Stories. Now, he’s teamed up with producer F1THY on the new single “Rope Chain.”

The Philadelphia native F1THY is known for his Playboi Carti collaborations, and he produced every track on Bladee’s excellent Cold Visions mixtape earlier this year. “Rope Chain” doesn’t go into the blown-out experimentation that F1THY can do. Instead, it’s an old-school, bass-heavy canvas for Bruiser Wolf to taunt drug-dealing rivals: “The white girl, you used to pump it/ You got erectile dysfunction, n***a, you’re moving nothing.” Check it out below.