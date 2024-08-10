Celine Dion Denounces Use Of “My Heart Will Go On” At Trump And Vance Rally: “Really, That Song?”

On Friday, Donald Trump took the stage for a rally in Montana and Celine Dion’s performance of her Titanic hit “My Heart Will Go On” played on a large screen. Many clowned the presidential candidate online, and now the legendary singer herself joined in to say it was unauthorized and she does not endorse this use.

On a statement posted to her social media, she wrote:

Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana. In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use. …And really, THAT song?

Last month, Dion gave her first performance in over four years at the Olympics Opening Ceremony. She also was at the center of an Amazon Prime documentary, I Am: Céline Dion, that premiered in June.

