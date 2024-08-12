Fentanyl is a new hardcore punk supergroup based out of San Fransisco that features members of Spiritual Cramp, Spy, and World Peace. Their self-titled debut album arrives in September, and today, they’re sharing three songs from it: “Or So I Thought,” “Blind,” and “Detached.”

Vocalist Kenneth Turner explains in a press release:

I would say the record is a racket. It’s loud like any hardcore record should be, it’s jarring, it’s hella bright, and even though the guitars aren’t very distorted, it still has moments where it’s heavy. I grew up listening to punk on shitty, tinny stock car speakers, so I always kinda always wanted Fentanyl to sound like you were listening to it in a 2003 Honda Civic. I do think I’ve taken that a bit to the extreme in terms of tone, but at the end of the day it sets us apart.

Fentanyl is vocalist Kenneth Turner, bassist Thomas Sherry, drummer Josh Mendoza, and guitarists Carlos Cruz, Nathaniel Punty, and Derek Kanowsky. The three singles out today all fit the “racket” descriptor, all blistering, abrasive, and appropriately short. Check those out and see the tracklist for Fentanyl below.







TRACKLIST:

01 “Or So I Thought”

02 “Blind”

03 “Ever Ending”

04 “Further”

05 “Avoidant”

06 “I Can’t Recall”

07 “Hyper Focus”

08 “Stress Starve”

09 “Detached”

10 “Real Me”

11 “Brackish Water”

12 “Spiral”

13 “Gazes Back”

14 “Silver Hour”

Fentanyl is due out 9/13 via Convulse.