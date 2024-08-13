Next month, Knitting will release their sophomore album Some Kind Of Heaven. So far the Montreal indie rockers have shared the great singles “Spirit Gum” and “Sleeper,” and today they’re back with the sort-of title track “Heaven.”

About the pleasant tune, leader Mischa Dempsey said:

A friend of mine once told me that four leaf clovers are pretty easy to find, all you have to do is keep your eyes peeled — apparently they grow in patches because they all come from a mutated set of roots. While I was recovering from top surgery I took daily walks around Parc Jeanne Mance with my eyes glued to the ground. I would crouch on the side of the path and look through patches of clovers, but never managed to find a single one. This song is about the idea of perceiving yourself as having “bad luck,” and how ultimately it can limit you from really understanding yourself.

Watch the wholesome video for “Heaven” below.

Some Kind Of Heaven is out 9/6 on Mint.