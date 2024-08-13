This Will Destroy You Splitting Into Two Separate Bands Both Called This Will Destroy You

Post-rock legends This Will Destroy You are breaking up, but the band is not ending. Rather, as the writer Taylor Grimes points out, they are undergoing mitosis. In a message on their Instagram page, the band has announced that core members Jeremy Galindo and Christopher King are splitting up after two decades together. And, at least for now, both are keeping the band name This Will Destroy You.

“After years of collaboration, Jeremy Galindo and Christopher King have decided to pursue their own creative endeavors, focusing on solo, collaborative, and compositional work,” the announcement begins. “As they embark on these new ventures, both Galindo and King will continue to honor their roots by touring globally with two distinct lineups of This Will Destroy You.” It sounds like this might be a temporary arrangement because “both will release new music under separate project names in the future.”

I am amused by the idea of multiple versions of This Will Destroy You out on the road, like the alternate versions of Black Flag that were competing about a decade ago or various classic rock bands on the county fair circuit. Millennials are really, truly getting old. Here’s the full announcement: