Jack White Explains Why Current Tour Is All “Pop Up Shows”

Jack White has a good new album out and has been playing a few sets here and there. So, if you’re a fan, you might be wondering: Where are the tour dates? As White himself put it in a statement on Instagram today, those few shows marked the beginning of the “tour,” if you take the definition of a “tour” with a grain of salt. All of that is to say, White won’t be spending a month or two living in a bus playing ticketed venues this album cycle, instead going about things in a very Jack White way.

With the exception of a handful of festival appearances to pay the bills, White and his band will pretty much only be doing one-off shows in the near future, announced on short notice. It sounds like he just wants to take it easy this album cycle, and I don’t blame him. Touring is exhausting. But he can explain his reasoning better than I can, so here’s his full statement on the matter:

Hello, and love to all the peoples of the world out there. Lotta folk asking about when we are going to announce “tour dates”, well, we don’t know what to tell you but the tour already started at the Legion a couple of weeks ago. People keep saying that these are “Pop up shows” we’ve been playing, well, you can call them whatever you want, but we are on tour right now. These are the “shows”. We won’t really be announcing dates in advance so much, we will mostly be playing at small clubs, back yard fetes, and a few festivals here and there to help pay for expenses. Shows will be announced as close to the show date as possible, some shows we won’t even decide to do until that morning. I also want to walk through orchard fields and grab apples off of trees at will and fill my belly full of that fruit if the desire strikes me. I’m looking for that cool breeze you know? Lots of love and rock and roll to you all and you are blessed for giving that love to others, we hope that we see you out on the road soon, if not let’s get coffee and a slice of pie sometime? Music is sacred. -Johnny Guitar (Archbishop Harold Holm3s)

III