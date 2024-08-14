Last month, Wild Pink announced their new album Dulling The Horns and shared the enticing single “The Fences Of Stonehenge,” which made our Best Songs Of The Week list. Today, John Ross is back with another great preview titled “Sprinter Brain” to make the wait for the LP even more impossible.

“This song is kind of about learning how to deal with your problems and not catastrophizing,” Ross said in a statement. “Just trying to be more realistic and objective when times get stressful. It’s one of the faster songs I’ve written in a while and really fun to play live.”

“Sprinter Brain” is vibrant and enlightening; it’s perfect music to put on to avoid catastrophizing yourself. Check it out below and let the refreshing riffs guide you to safety as the song grows big enough for your problems to feel small.

Dulling The Horns is out 10/4 on Fire Talk.