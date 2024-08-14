Superdestroyer – “:::saturnville:::”

New Music August 14, 2024 10:23 AM By Chris DeVille

We were super pleased with Superdestroyer’s “:::green:::hill:::,” the lead single from the Columbus artist’s new album Nelson Comes To Visit, co-produced by Cleveland’s Leave Nelson B. The pair of fifth-wave emo experimentalists have shared another electronically infused rock track from the album today. The new “:::saturnville:::” slows down the tempo and cranks up the melody but maintains the rapid-fire vocal style and the sense of adventure in the music. Superdestroyer says you can tell he was listening to a lot of ’80s music when he made it, but it sounds pretty hyper-modern to me. Listen below.

Nelson Comes To Visit is out 8/23 via Lonely Ghost.

