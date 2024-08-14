In the months ahead, we’ve got a task to complete. We need to make sure that nobody confuses Cindy, the very cool San Francisco indie rock band, with Cindy Lee, another very cool but unrelated indie rock project. We can do that, right? That shouldn’t be impossible. Cindy released the very cool and dreamy album Why Not Now? last year, and now they’re announcing a new EP called Swan Lake.

Cindy’s new EP is their first record since Now members Oli Lipton and Will Smith (not that one) joined the band. Their softly tangled music all comes from bandleader Karina Gill, and they do a great job translating the hushed intimacy of her songs into a full-band setting. Opening track “All Weekend” is a beatific, atmospheric, extremely pretty slowcore jam that reminds me of early Low. Check it out below.

<a href="https://cindytheband.bandcamp.com/album/swan-lake">Swan Lake by Cindy</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “All Weekend”

02 “Party In The Atelier”

03 “The Birds In Birmingham Park”

04 “The Bell”

05 “Swan Lake”

06 “Consolation’s Test”

The Swan Lake EP is out 10/4 on Tough Love.