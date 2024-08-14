Riot Fest Announces Venue Change, Will Return To Douglass Park Instead Of New Bridgeview Location

A couple of months ago Riot Fest announced its new venue — SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, about 45 minutes out of Chicago. Today it was revealed that the fest is reverting back to the usual Douglass Park location.

“Festivals are about activating and enhancing communities, and the North Lawndale community has been very clear that Riot Fest’s home is in Douglass Park,” said Chicago Park District General Superintendent Rosa Escareño in a press release, according to WTTW. “With the organizers having met the permit requirements earlier this year, we are pleased to partner with community stakeholders and city leadership to welcome the festival back this year. We also look forward to an ongoing partnership with the community and organizers that aligns with the Park District Board of Commissioners process.”

Founder of Riot Fest Michael “Riot Mike” Petryshyn added, “We’re not just coming home — we’re coming back passionately, with an even greater purpose and doubling down on our commitment to Chicago, our fans, and our community. Riot Fest was born and bred here; it’s where we belong.”

On the Riot Fest website, the following statement was posted:

Driven by the overwhelming support of the City of Chicago and our fans, we’re excited to announce that we are coming back home to Chicago and Douglass Park. If there was no Chicago, there’d be no Riot Fest. As we continue to build a long-term partnership with the City of Chicago, we remain focused on our shared vision of stability and growth in the neighborhood we call home. We deeply appreciate the support from Mayor Johnson, Alderwoman Scott, the Chicago Park District, and The North Lawndale and Little Village communities. We’re not just coming home — we’re coming back stronger, with an even greater purpose and doubling down on our commitment to Chicago, our fans, and our community. Riot Fest was born and bred here; it’s where we belong. Details regarding changes to shuttling, parking, and ticketing are below, with more information to come in the coming weeks as we shore up our plans to make this year’s Riot Fest our best ever. Thanks for being awesome. We love you.

Riot Fest goes down Sept. 20-22 with acts like Pavement, Fall Out Boy, Slayer, Beck, St. Vincent, Rob Zombie, and many more. See the full lineup here and look for the schedule tomorrow morning.