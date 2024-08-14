Judge Blocks One Of Nick Carter’s Attempts To Countersue Rape Accusers For Defamation

In August of last year, a woman named Ashley Repp filed a lawsuit against Nick Carter, claiming the Backstreet Boys member raped her on a yacht in 2003 when she was 15 years old. In January, Carter countersued Repp for defamation, and now the judge dismissed his countersuit.

Repp is the third woman to sue him for sexual assault, following Shannon “Shay” Ruth and Melissa Schuman. In his countersuit, Carter claims Repp told him she was 18 and the sex was “consensual.” At a hearing on Tuesday in Las Vegas, Clark County Judge Joe Hardy Jr. said (as per Rolling Stone), “The truth is an absolute defense. Based on Carter’s own judicial admissions, they did have sex. They had sexual relations, and she was a minor.”

On Tuesday, Carter countersued Schuman for defamation for $2.5 million, claiming she made the statements about him “with a specific intent to damage Carter’s reputation and interfere with his business opportunities, advantages and contracts,” according to People.