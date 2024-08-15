Earlier this summer, the Killers’ massive debut album Hot Fuss celebrated its 20th anniversary. On the big day, the Killers played a small show at New York’s Bowery Ballroom and busted out the first-album highlight “Andy, You’re A Star” for the first time in years. The celebration is going to keep going for a while. For the rest of this month, the Killers are marking the big anniversary with a residency in their Las Vegas hometown. Those shows are an original-lineup reunion, with part-time bassist Mark Stoermer rejoining. Last night, the Killers kicked that run off by playing Hot Fuss all the way through, in order.

Last night’s set at the Colosseum At Caesars Palace started off with a dancer putting a coin in an onstage jukebox and with the house speakers playing Andy Williams’ “(Where Do I Begin) Love Story.” Then, the curtains came up on the Killers as they launched into the Hot Fuss opener “Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine.” The first half of Hot Fuss is basically all hits — “Mr. Brightside” is track 2 — but the band got into deeper water in the album’s second half. During last night’s show, they played “Change Your Mind” for the first time in five years, “Believe Me Natalie” for the first time in six, and then “Everything Will Be Alright,” which they hadn’t played live since 2005.

After they finished the Hot Fuss playthrough, the Killers returned for an eight-song encore that featured a bunch of their greatest hits. That encore also featured the live debut of “Bright Lights,” the ode to Las Vegas that the band released last week, marking the beginning of that residency. (Mark Stoermer is on that song, too.) Below, check out a bunch of fan footage, via NME, and the setlist from last night’s show.

🎶 Change Your Mind at Las Vegas Residency Night 1 starcrossedsara/ig pic.twitter.com/H6YP3RzGAR — The Killers Japan (@TheKillersJPN) August 15, 2024

SETLIST:

01 “Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine”

02 “Mr. Brightside”

03 “Smile Like You Mean It”

04 “Somebody Told Me”

05 “All These Things That I’ve Done”

06 “Andy, You’re A Star”

07 “On Top”

08 “Change Your Mind”

09 “Believe Me Natalie”

10 “Midnight Show”

11 “Everything Will Be Alright”

12 “Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll”

/////

13 “The Man”

14 “Human”

15 “This Is Your Life”

16 “Caution”

17 “Runaways”

18 “Read My Mind”

19 “Bright Lights”

20 “When You Were Young”